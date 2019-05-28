US Rep. Sam Graves (R-Missouri), the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is standing by his focus on the role played by inconsistent pilot training standards in the two recent deadly crashes of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. In a May 24 letter to the editor of the Seattle Times, Graves hit back against reports suggesting his scrutiny of pilot training comes from talking points written by two pilots at a major US airline, which was allegedly commissioned by ...