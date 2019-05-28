US Rep. Sam Graves (R-Missouri), the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is standing by his focus on the role played by inconsistent pilot training standards in the two recent deadly crashes of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. In a May 24 letter to the editor of the Seattle Times, Graves hit back against reports suggesting his scrutiny of pilot training comes from talking points written by two pilots at a major US airline, which was allegedly commissioned by ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US congressman defends focus on pilot training in MAX probe" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.