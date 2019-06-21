Passenger and Cargo airlines around the world are re-routing their flights into and over the Middle East after FAA issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) banning US-based civil aircraft from flying over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, citing “inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations and potential for miscalculation or misidentification.” The June 20 NOTAM came after the downing of a US military Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) by an Iranian surface-to-air missile ...