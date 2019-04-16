United Airlines, joining its US counterparts with grounded Boeing 737 MAXs, has pulled its MAXs from its schedule through well into the summer peak season. The Chicago-based carrier has pulled its 14 MAX 9s through early July, the carrier confirmed April 15. The aircraft were operating about 40 daily flights when they were banned from operating in the US by FAA on March 13—a move that completed a global grounding that remains in place. United ...