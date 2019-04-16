United Airlines, joining its US counterparts with grounded Boeing 737 MAXs, has pulled its MAXs from its schedule through well into the summer peak season. The Chicago-based carrier has pulled its 14 MAX 9s through early July, the carrier confirmed April 15. The aircraft were operating about 40 daily flights when they were banned from operating in the US by FAA on March 13—a move that completed a global grounding that remains in place. United ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"United takes MAX 9s out of schedule through early July" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.