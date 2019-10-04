Five people were reported killed and three injured when a Ukraine Air Alliance Antonov An-12 freighter crashed Oct. 4 in the Sokilnyky Village, near Lviv, Ukraine.

The aircraft was operating a charter cargo flight, UKL4050, from Vigo (Spain) to Istanbul (Turkey) with a planned stopover in Lviv. It crashed at 6:42 a.m. local time, landing 1.5 km (.93 mi.) short of the runway.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, there were seven crew members and one cargo attendant on board. Ukrinform news agency reported a possible fuel shortage as a preliminary cause of the crash, quoting Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii. An investigation has been opened.

The An-12, registered UR-CAH, was first delivered to the Soviet Army in 1968, according to the cargo carrier’s website. It was operated by Ukrainian Lviv Airlines and Meridian Airlines, then by Ukraine Air Alliance in 2012.

Ukraine Air Alliance was established in 1992; the carrier has performed cargo flights with various Antonov aircraft, including the An-74, An-24 and An-124-100. Currently, its fleet consists of only an An-12.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com