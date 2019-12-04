Investigations have been opened into two separate landing incidents involving Singapore Airlines’ aircraft within a week.

On Nov. 24, a SIA Airbus A330-300, operating as flight SQ998, was slightly damaged after experiencing a “suspected tailstrike” while landing at Myanmar’s Yangon International Airport.

The four-year-old aircraft, registered as 9V-SSI, landed and taxied to the terminal where passengers disembarked uneventfully. Following inspections by engineers, a relief Boeing 777-200 was deployed, resulting in a seven-hour delay.

Then, on Nov. 28, a SIA Boeing 747-400F, operating as cargo flight 7292, experienced an engine pod strike when the number 1 engine struck the runway while executing a missed approached at Sydney Airport.

The aircraft later landed uneventfully, but the return leg was delayed following inspections. The 747, registered as 9V-SFO, is one of seven freighters in SIA’s fleet.

Myanmar’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Australia’s Air Transport Safety Bureau and Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau have launched investigations. SIA said it would work closely with the agencies, as well as conduct its own internal probe into the two incidents.

