Turkmenistan Airlines has been granted permission to resume services to and from the European Union (EU), following an eight-month ban.

In February, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said the Central Asian flag carrier had been barred from EU airspace “pending restoring of compliance with specific international aviation safety standards.”

Following the ban, the airline set up a project team with Lufthansa Consulting to improve its safety performance and regain EU third country operator (TCO) status.

The German company said a recovery plan has been set in motion aimed at satisfying the EU safety authorizations. The project team, which covered areas including quality, safety, flight operations and maintenance, worked on developing and implementing management system changes.

Announcing the renewal of the flag carrier’s TCO status, Lufthansa Consulting MD Andreas Jahnke added: “There are certain tasks to be done by the operator to ensure sustainable implementation of the measures and Lufthansa Consulting is looking forward to continuing the fruitful cooperation.”

In a statement, EASA said it “confirms it has reinstated the TCO authorization of Turkmenistan Airlines, effective 11 October 2019, allowing the airline to resume operations into, within or out of EU territories.

“This follows a successful on-site audit of Turkmenistan Airlines in Ashgabat, during which EASA verified that the reasons that led to suspension of the airline’s TCO authorisation on 4th February 2019 … had been corrected by the airline.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com