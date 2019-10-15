Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) decided to return its entire fleet of 28 Airbus A220s to home base to make engine checks following another engine-related diversion on Oct. 15. The Lufthansa Group subsidiary said in a statement that all A220 engines have to undergo a “comprehensive inspection.” The aircraft will only be returned to service if no findings surface. SWISS said it will have to cancel many flights and is coordinating with airworthiness authorities, Airbus Canada ...