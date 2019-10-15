Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) decided to ground its entire fleet of 28 Airbus A220s on Oct. 15 following another engine-related diversion. The Lufthansa Group subsidiary said in a statement that all A220 engines must undergo a “comprehensive inspection.” The aircraft will only be returned to service if no findings surface. SWISS said it will have to cancel many flights and is coordinating with airworthiness authorities, Airbus Canada and Pratt & Whitney. SWISS ...