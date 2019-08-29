Drone collision testing using an anthropomorphic crash test dummy.
National test range criteria used to determine the probability of death or injury from being struck by a small drone are overly conservative, a second-phase Ground Collision Severity Evaluation has found. Increasing its testing activities to validate the findings of an earlier evaluation, the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence (ASSURE) released results of an 18-month air-to-ground collision study in Huntsville, Alabama, earlier in August. ASSURE is an ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Study: Range criteria â€˜overly conservativeâ€™ for drones" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.