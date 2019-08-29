National test range criteria used to determine the probability of death or injury from being struck by a small drone are overly conservative, a second-phase Ground Collision Severity Evaluation has found. Increasing its testing activities to validate the findings of an earlier evaluation, the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence (ASSURE) released results of an 18-month air-to-ground collision study in Huntsville, Alabama, earlier in August. ASSURE is an ...