Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, two of the three US 737 MAX operators, have removed the grounded aircraft from their schedules for another month, reflecting continued uncertainty over when US regulators will clear the fleet to fly. Dallas/Fort Worth-based Southwest, which has the most MAXs of any carrier at 34, extended its MAX-less flight schedule to Oct. 2. “With the timing of the MAX’s return-to-service still uncertain, we are again revising our plans to remove the ...
