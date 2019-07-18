Southwest Airlines will keep the Boeing 737 MAX off its flight schedule through Nov. 2, joining fellow US-based MAX operators American Airlines and United Airlines in making another adjustment in the wake of uncertainty over when the aircraft will return to revenue service. “We previously revised our flight schedule by removing the MAX through Oct. 1 to offer reliability to our operation and stability for our customers,” the airline said July 18. “With the timing of the ...
