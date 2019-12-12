Southwest Airlines will share $125 million with employees as part of a deal struck with Boeing that covers part of what the airline is losing because of the 737 MAX groundings, the carrier said Dec. 12. “The company continues to engage in ongoing discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages related to the MAX groundings,” Southwest said. “The details of these discussions and the settlement with Boeing are confidential.” The Dallas-based airline had the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Southwest Airlines, Boeing reach deal on partial MAX damages" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.