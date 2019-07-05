A Virgin Atlantic made an emergency landing at Boston Airport shortly after taking off from New York JFK July 4 after a fire broke out in one of the passenger seats.

The Airbus A330, operating flight VS138, was scheduled to fly to London Heathrow. It diverted to Boston about 25 minutes after taking off and landed safely. All 217 passengers and crew left the aircraft, with no reports of serious injuries.

Tweets from passengers said there was smoke in the cabins, apparently from a fire in one of the first-class seats that was quickly extinguished by cabin crew. A mobile phone charger is suspected to have been the source of the fire.

Karen Walker, ATW karen.walker@informa.com