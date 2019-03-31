Russian airline S7 co-owner and major shareholder Natalia Fileva was killed when the private jet she was flying on crashed near Frankfurt March 31.

Few details were available, but S7 confirmed the crash and that Fileva was onboard and killed. The airline, a oneworld global alliance member, expressed its condolences to Fileva’s family.

The aircraft involved is believed to be a single-engined Epic LT. It was apparently on a flight from Nice, France, and crashed during landing at Egelsbach airport.

