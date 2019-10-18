Positioning, navigation and timing equipment manufacturer Orolia is targeting the end of 2020 for the first delivery of its new-generation survival emergency locator transmitter (ELT). The portable Kannad Ultima-S is the first multiconstellation ELT designed for aviation, Orolia strategic product manager Emmanuel Sicsik-Pare said. It can use both the GPS and Galileo satellite navigation systems, and has provisions for the Glonass and Beidou systems. As it uses more than one constellation, ...