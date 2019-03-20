The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from the Lion Air JT610 crash—a Boeing 737 MAX 8—reportedly reveals more detail about how the crew attempted to solve the aircraft’s repeated descents.

According to unnamed sources cited by Reuters, the CVR indicates pilots were searching through checklists to identify the problem. The CVR transcripts have not been released by Indonesian authorities, who have said they will be included in the final report on the Oct. 29, 2018 crash, when all 189 passengers and crew were killed as the aircraft plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. The final report is expected around August.

A preliminary report released in November included information from the flight data recorder, but not the CVR, which was retrieved in January but had been damaged. The November report indicated that faulty information from certain sensors, including an angle-of-attack (AOA) indicator, caused the maneuver characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) to trim the nose down.

Flight data recorder data suggest the crew responded with electric trim inputs via their control columns. These push the nose up and interrupt MCAS for 5 sec., but MCAS will continue to trim nose-down until it senses the aircraft is not stalling. Data from the OA indicator telling MCAS the 737 MAX 8’s nose was 20 deg. higher than it was is believed to have fooled the system into continuous activation.

The 737 has cutout switches on the center console that disable automatic trim and MCAS. Flipping the switches is on the 737 NG and MAX “runaway stabilizer trim” quick-reference checklist.

The Reuters report said that initially the first officer, then the pilot, read through checklists to find out why the control problems were occurring. They discussed airspeed and altitude, but not the trim moving the nose down, according to the sources cited. Reuters said the CVR indicates the crew remained calm as they tried to troubleshoot.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@informa.com