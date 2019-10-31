The FAA had firsthand knowledge of critical changes to the Boeing 737 MAX maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) during the aircraft’s development, but Boeing’s lack of proper paperwork documenting the updates kept agency experts who may have given the system more scrutiny out of the loop. “The FAA was not adequately aware of the evolution of the MCAS from a relatively weak system to a much more robust system,” Chris Hart, chairman of the US Joint ...