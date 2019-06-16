Russia’s CIS-wide Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has posted a preliminary report on the crash of an Aeroflot Sukhoi SuperJet 100-95 (SSJ100) at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport May 5.

The hard landing and subsequent fire killed one cabin crew and 40 of the 73 passengers. Both pilots, two other cabin crew and six passengers were injured.

The report confirmed that the aircraft, departing for Murmansk in Northern Russia, was struck by lightning six minutes after takeoff. This caused a re-boot of the aircraft’s computer systems that led to a loss of radio communication with the control tower. The pilots restored communications and requested a return to Sheremetyevo. The reboot also caused the fly-by-wire flight control system to revert to backup direct mode and the aircraft was piloted manually until the landing.

IAC said it was the 17th documented lightning strike for the SSJ100, but the first with such severe consequences. This was also the ninth occasion in the SSJ100’s operational history in which the aircraft switched to direct flight control mode.

The Aeroflot crew said there was no emergency situation onboard, but it appears they did not dump fuel after requesting a return to the airport and the aircraft weighed 42,600kg on landing—1,600kg above the maximum permitted landing weight. This resulted in the aircraft descending with a vertical speed of 360 ft./min., almost twice as fast as is permitted.

At 1,600 ft., the crew received several windshear warnings, but continued to descend. At 270 ft., the crew received a warning that the aircraft was below the glide path and they increased the engines’ thrust and the aircraft’s speed to 170kt—higher than the recommended levels.

The aircraft first touched the runway on all wheels at a speed of 158kt and a force of 2.55g.

The aircraft bounced by 5-6 ft. for two seconds before landing again, this time on the front wheel with a speed of 155kt and acceleration of 5.85g. It bounced a third time by 15-18 ft., when the crew tried to increase thrust to attempt a go-around, but this was not possible because the reverse thrust had been activated in the first bounce, the report said.

The main landing gear legs exceeded design limits during the first two touchdowns and were destroyed. On the third landing, their hydraulic cylinders pierced the wing structure, causing fuel leaks that led to a fire that quickly consumed the aircraft.

The fire protection system on both engines were activated, but the fire-extinguisher bottles failed to work, the report said.