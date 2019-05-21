Indonesia regulators might extend the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX until 2020 as it makes its own deliberations over the certification of the aircraft and pilots.

Indonesia civil aviation authority director general Polana Pramesti, told Bloomberg that there were “a lot of issues” to address it was uncertain whether the aircraft would be allowed to fly in Indonesia this year.

Pramesti said there would be more stringent certification and simulator training requirements for MAX pilots, including conversions from other 737 types. She added that Boeing must provide reassurances and restore confidence in the aircraft.

“Boeing has completed development of the software update, associated simulator testing and our engineering test flight. To date, Boeing has flown the updated software on the 737 MAX for more than 360 hours on 207 flights,” Boeing said in a statement.

“We are now providing additional information to address FAA requests that include additional detail on how pilots interact with the airplane controls and displays in different flight scenarios. Once the requests are addressed, we will work with the FAA to schedule their certification test flight and submit final certification documentation.”

Pramesti might join a May 23 meeting in Texas planned by FAA for some 50 other international regulators and stakeholders to discuss the MAX software update program and related pilot training.

Indonesia was where the first MAX accident took place, when Lion Air flight JT 610 plunged into the sea in October, killing all 189 onboard. Lion Air, an Indonesian LCC, has threatened to cancel its further MAX orders and flag carrier Garuda Indonesia has also expressed interest in swapping its 49 737 MAX 8s for the larger MAX 9 or for widebodies.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com