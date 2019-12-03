Nigeria has become the 22nd state to ratify ICAO’s unruly passenger regulation, Montreal Protocol 2014 (MP14), fulfilling the requirements for the treaty to become effective Jan. 1, 2020. MP14 is a global treaty that strengthens the powers of states to prosecute unruly passengers. It does this by closing a legal gap in the Tokyo Convention (1963), which set the jurisdiction for international inflight offenses as the state of aircraft registration, rather than the state where the ...
