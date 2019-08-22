The Air France A380 engine part being extracted from ice in Greenland.
Operators of Engine Alliance GP7200-powered Airbus A380s are set for a new round of inspections after a fracture was found in a fan hub of the Air France aircraft engine that failed in September 2017. The fan hub component, also known as the first-stage low pressure compressor rotor assembly, was discovered in July by France’s BEA air accident investigation agency after a nearly two-year search. The assembly section was buried in deep snow after disintegrating over Greenland during a ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Fracture prompts Engine Alliance GP7200 inspections " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.