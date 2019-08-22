Operators of Engine Alliance GP7200-powered Airbus A380s are set for a new round of inspections after a fracture was found in a fan hub of the Air France aircraft engine that failed in September 2017. The fan hub component, also known as the first-stage low pressure compressor rotor assembly, was discovered in July by France’s BEA air accident investigation agency after a nearly two-year search. The assembly section was buried in deep snow after disintegrating over Greenland during a ...