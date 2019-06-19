Four men, including an alleged former Russian intelligence service colonel, have been charged with bringing the missile into Ukraine that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, killing all those onboard the Boeing 777-200.

In a press conference June 19, the Dutch-led crash joint investigation team (JIT) named the men as Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Girkin is said to be a former Russian intelligence officer. International arrest warrants have been issued for the four suspects and a court case date set for March 9, 2020. The hearing will take place in The Netherlands.

All 298 people on the 777 were killed as the aircraft flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014. Like several other airliners that day and in the period generally, its flight path took it over a war zone in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian government forces were battling Russian-backed separatists.

The aircraft crashed in Donetsk and the Dutch Safety Board that led the investigation concluded in 2015 it had been hit by a Russian Buk missile. A JIT investigation further concluded in 2018 that the system from which the surface-to-air missile had been fired belonged to a Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade.

Coincidentally, the shootdown occurred just four months after another Malaysia Airlines 777-200, flight MH370, disappeared shortly after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014. That aircraft, with 239 people onboard has never been recovered despite an extensive search, but it is believed to be in the Indian Ocean. What happened has not been established.

Karen Walker karen.walker@informa.com