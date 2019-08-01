Fixing the latest Boeing 737 MAX flight control system anomaly flagged by FAA will not require hardware changes, and design differences between the MAX and its 737NG predecessor mean the issue presents far less risk on older 737s, ATW has confirmed. The anomaly was flagged in mid-June during tests in Boeing’s engineering simulator. FAA tested more than 30 scenarios, including some that Boeing previously validated as not presenting safety risks. This scenario was among those ...