A Dornier 228 turboprop operated by Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) carrier Busy Bee Congo crashed shortly after takeoff from Goma airport in eastern DRC, killing up to 27 people in the aircraft and on the ground.

Local media reports said the Busy Bee Dornier 228 was operating a scheduled domestic flight from Goma to Beni Nov. 24 when it crashed into a densely-populated residential area and caught fire.

The number of reported passengers and fatalities varied, but 25 to 27 people were reported to have been killed on the 19-seater aircraft and on the ground.

Aviation Herald reported the aircraft registration as 9S-GNH, based on load-sheet data from the Nov. 24 flight.

Around the time of the accident, the weather was fair, with light southerly winds, scattered clouds and good visibility.

Goma-based Busy Bee Congo is a regional airline that operates scheduled flights between the DRC destinations of Beni, Butembo and Goma, as well as charter and medical evacuation flights.

Busy Bee Congo’s website shows its fleet as including one 15-seat Dornier 228-100 and two 19-seat Dornier 228-200s – one of which was 9S-GNH.

