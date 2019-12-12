FAA administrator Steve Dickson suggested Boeing improve the “quality and timeliness” of information it is providing the agency to support getting the 737 MAX back into service, part of a larger message that Boeing’s efforts should focus on meeting regulatory demands, not influencing the process. Dickson’s strong message was delivered during a face-to-face meeting with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and Boeing Commercial Airplanes president Stan Deal Dec. ...
