FAA deputy administrator Dan Elwell told US House appropriators that all safety inspectors who sat on the flight standardization board (FSB) for the Boeing 737 MAX were fully qualified, contradicting recent findings from the Office of Special Counsel (OSC).

“I want to make clear that the OSC’s letter connecting training ambiguity to the MAX is not accurate,” Elwell said during an Appropriations Committee hearing on the FAA’s certification process Sept. 25.

Elwell explained that whistleblower allegations of unqualified FAA safety inspectors on the MAX FSB were not substantiated, adding that training gaps initially identified by FAA only affected check pilots that worked on the Gulfstream G500/600. The OSC had concluded in a Sept. 24 letter to US President Donald Trump and members of Congress that safety inspectors who worked on both the G500/600 and 737 MAX FSBs were not properly credentialed.

“We fundamentally disagree with OSC’s conclusions and I would offer to sit down with both you and the FAA’s Office of Audit and Evaluation (AAE), which is the body that sent the report from which the OSC made its conclusion,” Elwell told the lawmakers. “I think if we had the ability to go over it in great detail, you would see that their conclusions are incorrect.”

Elwell said the differing interpretations of training requirements by FAA and OSC boil down to an “ambiguity” in federal regulations that distinguishes between on-the-job (OJT) training and other formal training required for aviation safety inspectors.

“There was a contradiction in [FAA Order 8900.1] that concerns me and will be rectified,” Elwell said. “There were two contradictory statements; One that said you must have a certain level of classroom training to qualify as a G500/600 check airman, and another that said OJT training could suffice or supplant that requirement. Our auditors ascertained that OJT sufficed and the check airmen weren’t unqualified.”

Elwell also downplayed reports of a growing rift among international regulators regarding the return-to-service of the 737 MAX, telling lawmakers that recent remarks made by EASA executive director Patrick Ky to the European parliament had been “taken out of context.” On the contrary, he said the FAA “has probably never been closer to our colleagues internationally,” citing the interconnected nature of the planned approval process for the grounded 385-aircraft global MAX fleet.

“We talk with them all the time. The characterization of a rift, of a split, is not what we are experiencing,” Elwell said. “While simultaneous ungrounding is desired, it’s not obligatory ... just by nature, countries will be several days off, even if they’re in complete agreement, because they have different protocols and regulatory procedures.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com