A twin-engine Convair 440 cargo aircraft crashed into the parking lot of a truck repair facility in Toledo, Ohio early Sept. 11, an FAA spokesperson told ATW. According to preliminary reports, two people were aboard the aircraft.

The aircraft departed from Millington Regional Jetport in Tennessee and was preparing to land in Toledo when the accident occurred, FAA said. The aircraft burned after impact, starting a fire that spread to vehicles at the facility.

FAA investigators and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating, FAA said. The NTSB will oversee the investigation.

FAA said it will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it. The spokesperson said neither the FAA nor the NTSB will release the names of the aircraft occupants, and instead will defer to local officials to make that information available at an appropriate time.

Toledo Express Airport confirmed the accident on social media early Sept. 11, saying it occurred “near the airport off Eber Road,” and that rescue crews were on the scene.

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, the privately owned Convair 440 was registered to an individual from Laredo, Texas and was powered by Pratt & Whitney R-2800 SERIES radial piston engines. Flight Aware indicated the aircraft “landed” at 2:42 a.m. local time, but the site’s flight track for the aircraft show the landing site as several kilometers away from the airport itself.

Flights in and out of Toledo Express Airport have not been impacted and are operating as scheduled, the airport said.

