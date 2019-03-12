The FAA is pressing on with planned changes to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft stemming from the October 2018 Lion Air flight JT610 crash, but has not seen evidence from the recent Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 crash to take additional steps, such as the precautionary groundings around the globe. The changes, in the works for months, are being fast-tracked and rolled out on Boeing MAX family aircraft in the coming weeks. Certification flights are thought to be currently underway, using the ...