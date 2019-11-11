FAA has downgraded the air safety rating of Malaysia’s civil aviation regulator after determining it does not comply with ICAO safety standards. The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) air safety rating was lowered Nov. 11 to a Category 2 rating, following an FAA reassessment of the agency. In a statement, FAA said the CAAM was found to be “deficient in one or more areas, such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping and/or inspection ...