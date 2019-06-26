FAA test pilots have flagged a new issue in the Boeing 737 MAX flight control system that must be addressed as part of changes being made to get the aircraft back into service, ATW has learned. “FAA is following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 MAX to passenger service,” the agency said in a statement June 26. “FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate.” The issue came to light within the last week ...