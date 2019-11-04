The European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment (Eurocae) has established a working group to develop standards for counter-drone systems that can be used by airports and air traffic control authorities. Eurocae announced that Working Group-115 (WG-115) will focus on detection and surveillance aspects of systems designed to locate rogue unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) “around the airfield.” But the group could extend its work to include counter-UAS operations in urban ...
