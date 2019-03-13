Grounded TUI Boeing 737 MAX 8s at Manchester Airport
European operators are replacing grounded Boeing 737 MAXs with other aircraft in their fleets as well as looking to lease additional capacity following a ban on operating the type in the region. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) decided March 12 to suspend all Boeing 737 MAX flight operations in Europe until further notice “as a precautionary measure” as well as suspending all 737 MAX operations by non-European airlines into and out of the region, following bans ...
