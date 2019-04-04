An interim report into the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash said the flight crew followed proper procedures in response to uncommanded nose-down inputs, but they could not keep the aircraft from descending into the ground, Ethiopia’s top transport official said April 4. “The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer, but was not able to control the aircraft,” Ethiopian transport minister Dagmawit Moges told ...
