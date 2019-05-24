FAA’s decision to allow the Boeing 737 MAX back into the air could be based at least in part on input from foreign regulators, though consensus will not be necessary for the US agency to move forward, FAA acting administrator Dan Elwell said. Speaking to reporters following an FAA-hosted gathering of regulators from around the world May 23, Elwell confirmed that Boeing’s final application for changes to the MAX’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) has ...