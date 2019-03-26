Identification of in-service issues with the Boeing 737 MAX maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) flight control law follows a common pattern for newly certified products, and does not signal errors made during the system’s design and risk analysis, FAA Acting Administrator Dan Elwell will tell a Senate panel March 27.

“The FAA was directly involved in the system safety review of” MCAS, Elwell will tell the US Senate aviation and space subcommittee during the first of several expected Congressional hearings on the 737 MAX saga, according to a copy of his prepared remarks obtained by ATW. “FAA engineers and flight test pilots were involved in the MCAS operational evaluation flight test,” Elwell will say, noting that several of the MAX’s 297 certification flight tests included trials of MCAS functions.

“The certification process was detailed and thorough, but, as is the case with newly certified products, time yields more data to be applied for continued analysis and improvement,” he will add. “As we obtain pertinent information, identify potential risk, or learn of a system failure, we analyze it, we find ways to mitigate the risk, and we require operators to implement the mitigation. And that is what has happened in the case of the 737 MAX.”

Two fatal 737 MAX 8 accidents in short order have put the spotlight on the model and its MCAS system, added to the venerable 737 design to help the newest versions handle like their 737NG predecessors in certain flight profiles. The MAX fleet was grounded by a series of operations bans triggered by the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 (ET302) near Addis Ababa. It came less than five months after Lion Air flight 610 (JT610), went down near Jakarta. MCAS’s role is at the center of the JT610 probe. Preliminary information from the ET302 investigation suggests the system may have played a role in that accident as well.

Boeing and FAA evaluated MCAS soon after details from the JT610 probe suggested the system, which provides nose-down inputs via horizontal stabilizer movement based on angle-of-attack (AOA) indicator data, may have been a factor. Boeing and the agency determined that modifications to 737 MAX flight control computer logic were needed, and the manufacturer began designing a software upgrade. Boeing presented a “proposed MCAS software enhancement” to FAA on Jan. 21, Elwell’s written testimony reveals.

“To date, the FAA has tested this enhancement to the 737 MAX flight control system in both the simulator and the aircraft,” Elwell will say. “The testing, which was conducted by FAA flight test engineers and flight test pilots, included aerodynamic stall situations and recovery procedures. The FAA’s ongoing review of this software installation and training is an agency priority, as will be the roll-out of any software, training, or other measures to operators of the 737 MAX.”

Boeing demoed the new software to FAA on a March 12 test flight aboard the company’s prototype 737 MAX 7, Aviation Week & Space Technology reported.

Boeing on late March 26 confirmed it presented a certification plan to FAA on Jan. 21. The manufacturer flight-tested the software on Feb. 7 and demonstrated the system for FAA on March 12.

Boeing has been demonstrating the changes to pilots in the last week, and has scheduled an information session with airlines and regulators on March 27 to share details and solicit feedback. FAA is expected to receive the software’s final version by the end of this week.

The software changes focus on three areas: improving activation logic, adding more data inputs to improve the system’s reliability, and limiting stabilizer-command authority so faulty data cannot repeatedly activate the automatic nose-down inputs. This scenario is believed to have occurred on JT610, though no information released by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee references MCAS directly.

Upgrading the MAX fleet with the new software is expected to be part of what FAA and other civil aviation agencies will demand before removing their operations bans. But Elwell reiterated that more changes may be needed, especially if the ongoing JT610 and ET302 probes uncover more previously unknown risks.

“The 737 MAX will return to service for US carriers and in US airspace only when the FAA’s analysis of the facts and technical data indicate that it is appropriate,” Elwell’s written statement says.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com