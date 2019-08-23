EASA is set to issue an airworthiness directive (AD) on Engine Alliance engines that power Airbus A380s following a similar move by the US FAA after the discovery that a failed GP7200 engine showed a fracture in the fan hub.

“The investigation in this case is led by the BEA in close coordination with experts from EASA and the FAA. Following the recent examination of retrieved engine parts, mandatory actions have been agreed between all involved parties which will call for repeated inspections of the affected engine type,” EASA said. “An airworthiness directive to this effect is expected to be issued within the next two weeks.”

Operators of GP7200-powered A380s are already facing a new round of inspections after a fracture was found in the fan hub of the engine that failed on an Air France A380 over Greenland in September 2017.

BEA, France’s air accident investigation agency discovered the fan hub component, also known as the first-stage low pressure compressor rotor assembly, buried in snow in Greenland snow in July after a nearly two-year search.

The agency said Aug. 21 that the fan hub had been examined by the manufacturer, under BEA supervision, and that an engine inspection campaign would be launched soon.

The BEA statement comes after the FAA issued two ADs on the GP7200 mandating checks of the rotor assembly, including a one-time eddy-current inspection of the fan hub blade slot bottom and blade slot front edge. Both ADs come into force Aug. 30.

The Engine Alliance says it “is already performing inspections and maintenance in accordance with the Aug. 15 FAA Airworthiness directive. We are supporting our customers and coordinating with them to ensure the process is completed in a timely manner.”

