The Boeing 737 MAX will not fly again in Europe until the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) completes an in-depth analysis of the software changes Boeing is developing for the aircraft, according to EASA executive director Patrick Ky. During a hearing before the European Parliament, organized by the Committee on Transport and Tourism, Ky promised EASA will not just rely on assessments made by FAA in the US. The bilateral aviation safety agreement (BASA) between the two agencies ...