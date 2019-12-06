Airbus A380 operators face repetitive inspections of ram air turbines (RATs) to ensure water is not accumulating in the gearbox, where it could freeze and prevent the backup power-generation system from working when needed.

EASA issued a proposed airworthiness directive (PAD) Dec. 6 that would mandate the checks. The PAD is based on a Nov. 15 Airbus service bulletin.

The issue was discovered when Airbus received an in-service report of a RAT failing a ground-torque check “with the RAT gearbox drain hole plugged,” EASA said. “After investigation by the RAT manufacturer (previously Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation, currently Collins Aerospace), a significant amount of water, oil and metallic particles were found in the gearbox.”

Collins issued a follow-up service bulletin calling for checks of a limited number of aircraft, which EASA mandated. Results from those checks “revealed several cases” of excess water, the agency said. “This condition, if not detected and corrected, could lead to water ingress into the gearbox, surrounding the turbine shaft gear and freezing at altitude, possibly preventing RAT operation.”

Airbus followed up with the new bulletin, leading to EASA’s directive. The new instructions order repetitive checks of gearbox oil for evidence of water in the system. Findings of a “calculated water ingress rate” of 4 ml or more per month will require “approved instructions” from Airbus that may include more stringent checks or modifications, EASA said.

Initial inspection intervals vary based on aircraft age. A380s delivered before 2019 must be inspected within three months or 2,000 flight hours, whichever comes first. If the service bulletin was accomplished, the intervals are six months or 6,000 hours. Aircraft delivered in 2019 before the directive face intervals of three months or 2,000 flight hours, and the intervals for unbuilt aircraft will be six months or 4,000 hours.

The repetitive check intervals for all aircraft are six months or 4,000 hours.

The EASA mandate would only apply to European-registered aircraft, but would likely be adopted globally.

Airbus reports 238 A380s in service—all but six of them delivered before 2019. The remaining backlog is 11 aircraft. The manufacturer announced earlier this year that A380 production would end in 2021.

