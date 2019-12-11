The FAA’s top official remains confident in the agency’s certification methodology and processes for evaluating safety-critical issues, pushing back on lawmakers’ assertions that the system is “broken” and in need of a major overhaul. “The system is not broken,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told members of the US Transportation and Infrastructure committee during a Dec. 11 hearing. “All processes need to be improved, each and every ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Dickson still confident in FAA certification process" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.