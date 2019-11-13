FAA administrator Stephen Dickson
FAA administrator Stephen Dickson has outlined a safety-focused, data-driven vision for the agency he has led now for three months. He described a new approach to certifying aircraft following the Boeing 737 MAX crashes. “I see our strategy coalescing around four themes: big data, ‘just culture,’ global leadership and people,” Dickson said Nov. 12 in a speech to the Aero Club of Washington. A key enabler of a data-driven safety organization is a healthy reporting ...
