The FAA has considerable work to do before clearing the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again, but once satisfied, the agency will consider lifting its ban even if other regulators remain unconvinced, FAA administrator Steve Dickson said. “We are working very hard to keep everyone aligned,” Dickson said at the National Air Traffic Controllers Association Communicating for Safety Conference Sept. 18. “It may get to the point where we have to make our own decision.” That time ...