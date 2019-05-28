Hail shattered the windscreen and damaged the radome of a China Southern Airlines Airbus A380 May 26 as it approached the airspace of Beijing Capital International Airport, where it landed safely after the aircrew declared an emergency.

The aircraft, flight CZ3101 from Guangzhou, was flying outside of clouds and avoiding a thunderstorm when it encountered the hail at 11:20 a.m. local time, China Southern said.

The hail ruptured the outer layer of the windscreen, limiting visibility from the cockpit.

The aircrew followed airline procedures and issued a mayday call, the airline said.

“Because the A380 windscreen has three layers, the flight crew judged that only the outer layer had been damaged and that the inner layer was perfectly all right and would allow safe flight,” the airline said, noting that all aircraft systems were operating normally.

“A second factor was the weather. The damage to the outer layer of the windscreen would impair windscreen heating, but the aircraft could not be allowed to fly while accumulating ice. The flight crew understood from reports of current and forecast weather at Capital International that the weather system had already basically left the airfield, so safe landing conditions were available,” China Southern added.

The airline also noted that navigation equipment at the airport supports CAT II operations, which allow pilots to descend as low as 30 m (100 ft.) above the ground before deciding to land.

The airline did not mention the aircraft’s automatic landing capability in its account of the incident.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang