Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) is seeking compensation from Australia’s Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, after two ground handling incidents resulted in significant delays for the carrier’s return flights, according to CAL spokesperson Jason Liu.

On the evening of April 2, Liu said a baggage carrier vehicle from another flight struck the nose wheel of CAL’s Airbus A350-900, which was preparing for the return flight to Taipei. The flag carrier had to delay the flight until the following day so the aircraft could undergo precautionary checks on the landing gear. The 157 passengers had to be checked in into a nearby hotel that night.

According to AviationWeek’s Fleet Discovery database, the incident aircraft, B-18908, is less than two years old, delivered on July 25, 2017.

This was the second accident to occur on a CAL aircraft in Sydney within three weeks. On March 12, a mishandled aerobridge damaged another CAL A350-900, which resulted in a 16-hour delay that affected 207 passengers.

Liu said Sydney Airport should be held responsible for the negligence over the two accidents that resulted in delays and losses to CAL. He said the process has started but did not reveal the total sum the airline is seeking,

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com