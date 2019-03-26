The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has stopped issuing airworthiness certificates for Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The decision will affect new 737 MAX 8s and any certificates that come up for renewal, although all of the aircraft type have been grounded in China since March 11. The CAAC has not publicly announced the decision, which was sent out in a March 21 industry notification seen by ATW. Noting the crashes of Indonesia’s Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX ...