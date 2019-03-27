Key changes to the Boeing 737 MAX’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) will incorporate more redundancy into the aircraft’s much-scrutinized flight-control law and give pilots ultimate elevator authority by limiting the degree of nose-down stabilizer command the automated system can trigger. The update improves the logic that triggers MCAS, boosts system robustness by feeding it with simultaneous data from two angle-of-attack (AOA) sensors, and places tighter ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Boeing outlines MAX changes to add redundancy, pilot control" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.