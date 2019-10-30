Boeing chief engineer John Hamilton (left) and CEO Dennis Muilenburg (right) appeared before the House Transportation Committee Oct. 30.
A Boeing engineer raised concerns about the reliance of a critical 737 MAX flight-control system on a single point of failure as early as December 2015, internal documents shared during a US House committee hearing show. Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) presented a slide during the Oct. 30 hearing featuring an internal email message from an anonymous employee at Boeing’s Aero-Stability and Control Group. In the email, the employee asked, “Are we ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Boeing engineer raised MCAS concerns in 2015" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.