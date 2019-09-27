Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg and two other company representatives, including the 737 chief pilot, will testify before a US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on the 737 MAX scheduled for Oct. 30, the committee said Sept. 27.

Muilenburg will be joined by 737 chief pilot Jennifer Henderson Commercial Airplanes chief engineer John Hamilton, committee chair Pete DeFazio (D-Oregon) announced.

DeFazio earlier this month invited Muilenburg and Hamilton to testify at the hearing, which will be the committee’s fourth MAX-related gathering since the fleet was grounded in mid-March.

The hearings are part of a wide investigation the committee is conducting, which has included soliciting information directly from Boeing. The company has not participated in any hearings or public, MAX-focused meetings since the grounding, triggered by two fatal MAX crashes in five months, began.

Boeing is working on finalizing changes to the MAX aimed at convincing regulators, led by the FAA, to lift their operations bans. Boeing is confident that at least some regulators will clear the MAX to fly again this year.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com