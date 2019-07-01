The Belgian CAA has issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen), prohibiting Boeing 737-8 MAX and Boeing 737-9 MAX operations in the country’s airspace until the end of 2019. The NOTAM, which took effect on June 27 and remains in force until 2359 EST on December 30, is essentially an administrative procedure so that the Belgian CAA does not have to keep re-issuing NOTAMs until the MAX is recertified, which now seems unlikely before September. The Belgian CAA said it was exercising its powers ...