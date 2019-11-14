Air traffic controllers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport effectively corrected the trajectory of a Ukraine International Airlines (AUI)-operated Boeing 737 after the crew chose the wrong procedure for departure and came dangerously close to another aircraft, investigators of the French BEA said in a recent incident report. The event took place Nov. 11, 2018 when AUI flight 3SD took off to Kiev. The crew had selected in its flight management computer (FMC) a standard instrument ...