In an investigation report that effectively highlights the value of flight data monitoring, the French Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses (BEA) has determined that some abnormally long Airbus A340-300 takeoffs from Bogota El Dorado International Airport in Colombia were the result of improper pilot practices. The events—at least two—are described as serious incidents and had been puzzling experts since the first one was reported in March 2017. They ...